Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

