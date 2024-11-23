Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,527,848.53. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2885 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

–

Featured Articles

