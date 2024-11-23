Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

FLYW stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

