Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $74,532,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,822,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,447,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 324,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

