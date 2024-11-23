Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $176.05 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average is $161.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

