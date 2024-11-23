Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 27.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $514.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.35 and a 200-day moving average of $481.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

