Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

The Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (RSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses leverage to stack total returns from two strategies. The fund manages a portfolio of large-cap U.S RSST was launched on Sep 6, 2023 and is issued by Return Stacked.

