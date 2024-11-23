Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

