Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total transaction of $258,485.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,249 shares in the company, valued at $111,604,141.88. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,200 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $210.07 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.15 and a 52-week high of $214.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

