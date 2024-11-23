Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NUMG opened at $50.06 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

