Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,639,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,437,000 after buying an additional 88,533 shares during the period.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

AFIF stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

