Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,035,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.