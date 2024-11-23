Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,926 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 640,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

