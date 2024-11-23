Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $194.90 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.