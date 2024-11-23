Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

