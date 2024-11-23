Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

AXON opened at $636.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $641.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,256 shares of company stock valued at $131,338,820 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.