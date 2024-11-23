B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 237,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.4 %

KOF stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

