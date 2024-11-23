B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSA stock opened at $337.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $251.49 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSA
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.