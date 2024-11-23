B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,515,967. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $47.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.