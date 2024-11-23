B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

