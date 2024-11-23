B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.