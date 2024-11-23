B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 12,029 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $137.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

