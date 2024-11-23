B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 12,959 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

Raymond James stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $165.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

