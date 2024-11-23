B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 15,923 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Edison International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $86.51 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 54.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,516 shares of company stock worth $4,169,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

