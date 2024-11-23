B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 59,739 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after purchasing an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 584,800 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Trading Up 4.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FIVN opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

