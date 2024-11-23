B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 10,074 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.