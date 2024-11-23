B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.37 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $48,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.2 %

VTR opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.76%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

