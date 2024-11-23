B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.40 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 615,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,397,000 after buying an additional 542,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.