B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.49 Million in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 114.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Standex International by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SXI opened at $204.55 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.95 and its 200 day moving average is $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

