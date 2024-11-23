B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.10% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,528,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,413,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 289.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 699,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 590,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

