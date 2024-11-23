B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE:COR opened at $245.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.