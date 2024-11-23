B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.