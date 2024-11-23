B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $294,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $146.09.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

