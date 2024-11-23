B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

