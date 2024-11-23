B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.11% of ScanSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ScanSource by 59.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 29,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $1,457,156.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,745,792. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,843. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

