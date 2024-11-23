B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.3 %

SNOW stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

