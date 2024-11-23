B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

