B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LGIH opened at $105.82 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

