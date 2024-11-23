B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Realty Income by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Realty Income by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 765,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 755,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Read Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.