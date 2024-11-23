B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 246,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,220,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $311.27 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Technologies Profile

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

