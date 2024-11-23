B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.59 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after purchasing an additional 880,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $37,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

