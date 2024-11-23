B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MOH opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.43 and its 200 day moving average is $324.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.