B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

