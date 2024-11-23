B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WF opened at $35.79 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.