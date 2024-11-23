Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 1,881 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after buying an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

