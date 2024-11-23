Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 47.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

