Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of STLA opened at $13.05 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

