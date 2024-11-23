Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE GATO opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.05. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

View Our Latest Report on Gatos Silver

About Gatos Silver

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.