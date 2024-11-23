Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 154,090 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $242.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,405 shares of company stock worth $94,817,966. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.