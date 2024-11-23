Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $100,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after acquiring an additional 159,908 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 524,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 364,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 1.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $26.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

